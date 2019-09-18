Sewer work to close several streets in Eldridge
ELDRIDGE- The city has announced plans to close roads for sewer work.
The City of Eldridge would like to inform you that we are planning the following road closures for the weeks as follows. These closures are being done to continue the sewer main expansion from the Buttermilk Treatment Plant to the South Slope Treatment Plant:
See the closures from satellite HERE:
- 1st St (North and South bound traffic)
- Closing week of 9/23 – 9/27
- Intersection of Buttermilk and Lincoln Rd
- Closing week of 9/30 – 10/6
- Black Hawk Trail (East and West bound traffic)
- Closing week of 10/7 – 10/13
- Trails Rd. (half road closure at a time)
- Working during week of 10/14