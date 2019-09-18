Palmer Chiropractic College unveils unique statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Palmer College unveiled a unique new statue on campus Wednesday, September 18.

The statue shows the college's founder Daniel David Palmer leaning over a table performing the first chiropractic adjustment in Davenport.

You may notice a small space between his hands and the table, that's so students or faculty can actually lay on it. Making it interactive.

The college historian says every detail was considered when making the statue. It was paid for through a 100,000 dollar donation.

Officials say the statue celebrates the school's upcoming 125th anniversary.