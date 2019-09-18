Jury deliberating woman’s fate in 1992 murder case

Corey Wieneke (left) and Annette Cahill

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Jury deliberations are expected to resume Wednesday in the eastern Iowa trial of a woman accused of killing of her former boyfriend in 1992.

The case against 56-year-old Annette Cahill was turned over to the jury Tuesday afternoon following closing arguments. Prosecutors say she used a baseball bat to kill 22-year-old Corey Lee Wieneke, whose body was found in October 1992 on his bedroom floor in rural West Liberty.

Cahill’s first trial ended in a mistrial in March 2019 when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

The Muscatine Journal reports that a prosecutor said Tuesday that Cahill killed Wieneke a day after seeing him leave a bar with another woman.

His attorney, Clemens Erdahl, said prosecutors lacked proof against his client, saying, “What evidence is there that Annette struck Corey?”

A witness came forward in 2017, saying Cahill had implicated herself in the death in 1992, prompting authorities to re-examine the case. Cahill is now a mother of three adult children and a grandmother.

