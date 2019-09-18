Illinois teen who loses her memory every two hours is headed to Utah for testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Illinois -- Riley Horner, the teenager whose memory-loss medical mystery went viral, is traveling to Utah for specialized treatment.

Riley sustained a traumatic head injury back in June after being accidentally kicked in the head. She wakes up every morning thinking it's June 11th; her memory essentially resets every two hours.

"I have a calendar on my door and I look and it's September and I'm like 'woah'," Riley previously said.

Her mom Sarah has been told by doctors that medically nothing is wrong.

"They can't see anything," she said. "You can't see a concussion though on an MRI or a CT scan. There's no brain bleed, there's no tumor."

On Monday, September 23, Riley and her family plan to head to Utah to see some doctors for testing. That's where they'll get an advanced form of an MRI. The family hopes to have results back from the tests by Wednesday.

