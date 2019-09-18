I-80 crash in Davenport blocks westbound traffic near Northwest Boulevard

Update: Vehicles are being allowed beyond the crash area in the left lane. The right lane remains blocked by emergency vehicles.

As of 11 a.m., traffic was backed up toward Brady Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A crash is blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Northwest Boulevard.

The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, September 18. The Iowa Department of Transportation said the road is blocked and Google is reporting a delay for drivers.

Emergency vehicles were on scene and traffic was not moving as of 10:45 a.m. There is no word on a detour as of yet.

