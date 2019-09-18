Head in the Clouds Podcast: Climate Change, “Alert Days”, and Communicating Weather Threats

Posted 2:09 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05PM, September 18, 2019

On this episode of Head in the Clouds Eric Sorensen joins us to talk about his recent trip to the National Weather Association Conference, why “Alert Days” are silly, and why more Meteorologists in the broadcast field need to be honest with their followers about climate change.

Have an idea for a future show topic? Simply send me an email!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

