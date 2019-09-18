Head in the Clouds Podcast: Climate Change, “Alert Days”, and Communicating Weather Threats

On this episode of Head in the Clouds Eric Sorensen joins us to talk about his recent trip to the National Weather Association Conference, why “Alert Days” are silly, and why more Meteorologists in the broadcast field need to be honest with their followers about climate change.

