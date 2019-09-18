Davenport Police looking for work release escaped inmate

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An inmate in a work release program did not report back to the Davenport Work Release Facility Tuesday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Roylee Richardson Jr., 29, is described as being 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing 159 pounds.

He was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County. He was admitted to the work release facility on June 3, 2019, according to a statement from the department of corrections.

The department is asking those with information on Richardson’s location to contact local police.

