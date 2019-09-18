COMING SOON: A new building could soon be coming to downtown Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- A new multi-use apartment building could soon be built in downtown Davenport.

Merge LLC is offering to buy a property just south of the RiverCenter for $250,000. It's right off East 2nd Street near the intersection with Pershing Avenue. There will be a public hearing on the proposal Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, according to the Davenport City Council Committee-of-the-Whole agenda,

Merge has drawn up some designs for a 50,000 square foot building. It would have retail space on the first floor with 60 apartments upstairs and green space around the back.

After closing the deal, Merge would have 12 months to start construction and 30 months to finish the building.

City council members are expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday night. If it passes, the council will take a second vote during a regular city council meeting to finalize the proposal.

Merge currently has construction projects underway in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa. They also have future projects planned in Des Moines, Iowa as well as a few cities in Wisconsin.