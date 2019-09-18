Car collides with Burlington bus on the way to school

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A school bus and car collided on the way to school Wednesday morning, September 18.

Burlington Police Sgt. Chad Zahn said that the crash happened when the driver of the car tried making an illegal left turn onto Roosevelt Avenue, according to the Hawkeye. It happened around 7:45 a.m., just north of Mount Pleasant Street.

The bus was damaged after coming to rest with three tires over the curb in the grass, reported the Hawkeye. The car was also damaged; both were towed away from the scene.

There were eight students on the bus; another bus came to take them all to school. According to the Hawkeye, there were no reported injuries.

Despite the bus being damaged, there will be no changes to school routes and another bus has been assigned to take its place.