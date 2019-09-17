× Walk for a Cause at the 2019 Relay for Life of the Quad Cities

There are more than 15.5 million cancer survivors nationwide. By taking a step, you can help that number grow.

Saturday, September 21st is the 2019 Relay for Life of the Quad Cities. It takes place from 4-9pm at Bettendorf High School. The event is free and open to the public. All you have to do is sign up, take some laps around the track, and join hundreds of people in the Quad Cities raise money for the American Cancer Society.

“Money raised goes to support those battling cancer by helping to provide education, services – such as rides to treatment or lodging – and also goes to research for a cure,” explained Miranda Dresing, Event Lead.

The event includes a Survivor Ceremony at 6pm and a Luminaria Ceremony at 8pm. There will also be a silent auction, baked goods for sale from Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, a DJ/live entertainment, and food for sale from the Meatheads Meat Market Food Truck.