Tools for Teachers: Milan teacher gets boost for school supplies

MILAN, Illinois -- Jennifer Jackson has worked in the Rock Island-Milan School District for more than 20 years.

"From the time I wake up I'm thinking about what I need to do in the morning until the time I go to bed," said Jackson, "I'm still thinking abut and doing paperwork at my kitchen table."

Jackson's job is never over, working off the clock and sometimes using her own money to get everything done.

However, for the 2019-2020 school year, Jackson was nominated for a boost from her mom. She got a $200 Visa gift card from Carpetland USA as part of the monthly Tools for Teachers contest. That money can go toward supplies for her classroom.

"I can't believe it," said Jackson. "Just to be recognized for, you know, doing what I do everyday you know, it's my job... It's just nice to get some special thing."

Jackson works as a special education teacher, thinking each day of the best possible ways to support her students. Knowing her students, she knows just what to invest in.

"We have a lot of students that have some sensory things that they deal with," she said, "so maybe some sensory things for the classroom that would probably be my first thought."

