Third graders get the gift of a dictionary in the Rock Island-Milan School District

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Some students in the Rock Island-Milan School District are each getting a dictionary to call their own, thanks to a gift from a local organization.

The Rock Island Elks Lodge bought enough dictionaries for all of the third graders in the district. It’s a gift they’ve been giving annually for the last 12 years.

The dictionaries were handed out to the students on Tuesday, September 17.