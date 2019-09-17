Third graders get the gift of a dictionary in the Rock Island-Milan School District
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Some students in the Rock Island-Milan School District are each getting a dictionary to call their own, thanks to a gift from a local organization.
The Rock Island Elks Lodge bought enough dictionaries for all of the third graders in the district. It’s a gift they’ve been giving annually for the last 12 years.
The dictionaries were handed out to the students on Tuesday, September 17.
