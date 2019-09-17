“The Rust Belt” is attracting new businesses to East Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - Just down the hall from the music stage sits a new salon that is taking the identity of The Rust Belt beyond music.

The complex, which opened it's main music venue back in February, is now home to several new businesses.

A salon, Revival Mane, opened on August 8th. So far, they have hired six stylists and are currently planning on adding four more stylists by the end of October.

Manager Kate Anderson says the schedule has been full as more people in the community begin to appreciate new life inside of the once abandoned factory building.

"The people down here are awesome," said Anderson. "I've had a lot of older people come in here and they're just so happy that something has been done with this building in general because it just sat empty for so long."

The salon isn't alone in bringing new life and jobs into the old factory.

A new brewery, Midwest Ale Works, is also now open and an architecture firm has offices inside the building as well.

A Mexican restaurant, a gym, and a new coffee shop are also in the works but their opening dates have not yet been announced.

The site also hosts weddings and corporate events.

Revival Mane plans on adding a barber shop by the end of October. An additional three barbers will be hired onto the team.

"It`s just giving the area some exposure," said Anderson. "A lot of creative people, artistic people, all coming together for just like a fun little atmosphere down here."

A boost to business in an area full of opportunity.