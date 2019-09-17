× Summer heat through the work week… Trending soggy this weekend

Slow lifting of the fog from this morning will allow skies to improve during the afternoon returning some sunshine. Due to the slow nature of this pace, temperatures will likely top out around the low to mid 80s. Quite humid to say the least especially for this time of year with heat index values approaching 90.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail tonight, though any fog we see will be very isolated due to the better mixing of the air near the surface. Lows overnight will dip around the mid 60s.

Pretty warm and humid in the days ahead for September standards with mid to upper 80s returning for the rest of the work week with overnight lows around 70.

A disturbance is still on track Thursday morning with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The better coverage still appears to be developing this weekend as a tropical feature from the gulf rides north and interacts with an approaching front. Like all tropical waves heavy rainfall is possible for parts of the area where over an inch of rainfall can’t be ruled out. The track will be the key.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: