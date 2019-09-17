× Rock Island: Self-proclaimed gang member and felon handed 7 years for possessing a gun

ROCK ISLAND- A convicted felon and self-proclaimed gang member was sentenced to seven years in prison after a court found him guilty of possessing a firearm.

On Sept. 16, 2019, Matthew Eric Moultrie, 20, of Rock Island, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Judge Darrow ordered that the federal sentence be served consecutively to two other criminal cases Moultrie has in Rock Island County.

Earlier on March 9, 2019, Moultrie pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon on Sept. 14, 2018.

According to court documents, on Sept. 14, 2018, Moultrie, a self-identified gang member, fired multiple shots at a car and the people inside in Rock Island.

Officers identified Moultrie as the shooter and went to arrest him later that evening.

They say he fled into an occupied home. This resulted in a two-hour standoff with law enforcement that ultimately ended with his surrender and arrest.