Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are celebrating National Family Meals Month in September!

Last week, we showed you how to make this recipe and on Tuesday, September 17th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores took this standard meatloaf meal to a whole new level. This recipe is good for your physical health, but also your mental health, which is why sitting down for a regular family meal is so important. Click here to learn why.