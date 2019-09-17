× Dress for Success Quad Cities Raises Nearly $20,000 for Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund

That’s a lot of $2 items!

On Monday, September 16th, Dress for Success Quad Cities announced the total amount raised from its Relocation Celebration Sale, which took place this past weekend: $19,451!

“It is impossible to list the many people who came together to make this happen but whether you held a drive, donated, sorted, worked a shift, spread the word, or came out to shop – THANK YOU for helping to improve the lives of women in our community!” said the nonprofit’s Facebook Page.

The sale included clothing and accessories that Dress for Success is not able to use for client suitings. A $5 donation at the door was also suggested, which helped raise a record-breaking amount of money.

That money goes towards the organization’s Flood Recovery and Relocation Fund, as they set up their new location in Davenport and continue their mission of empowering women in our area to achieve economic independence.