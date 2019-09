Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, September 17 the Quad Cities got a little warmer thanks to a donation of 1200 blankets.

Local nonprofit organizations like King's Harvest and the Salvation Army picked up hundreds of blankets from the Moline township hall.

They were donated by the Defense Department to hand out to the homeless.

Each blanket is made of recycled materials and they're biodegradable.

This is the 17th year that Moline township is handing out these blankets.