Credit Island Lodge needs to be cleaned up by end of the month

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Credit Island Lodge was slammed with flood waters earlier this spring. Since then, mud has been sitting on the ground of the building in need of clean-up. That clean-up now needs to be done come October 8th when the building becomes a polling place for the Davenport mayoral primary election.

“That is a city primary election, so we have 6 mayoral candidates,” says Betsy Tubbs, Davenport Senior Parks Manager.

Davenport Parks and Recreation decided to call professional cleaners after this flood and went with a bid for $20,000.

“We have never had it professionally cleaned before,” says Tubbs. “But we also never had a 90-day flood before.”

But the lodge isn’t the only place on the island still awaiting clean-up. Sand piles are scattered throughout the inland from when it was the bottom of the river back in the spring.

“We’ve seen more sand on this flood event than we have in the past,” says Davenport Parks and Recreation Director, Chad Dyson. “So, we have quite a bit that our crews are having to remove from the interior of the island and push them out to the shorelines, so it can have its sand back that it left.”

Meanwhile, clean-up at the lodge has taken months, but if Parks and Rec want any reimbursement from FEMA they have to meet their guidelines.

“Those guidelines tend to slow things down,” explains Tubbs. “Here we are three or four months after the water is down and this what we still have because we want to make sure we have our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed.”

Although the island has been in a long state of distress, Davenport Parks and Rec is confident a fresh new start is coming soon.

“We absolutely want to restore this to the beauty it can, it just takes time,” Tubbs says.

Davenport Parks and Rec received eight different bids from professional cleaning companies in the area ranging from $20,000 to $80,000.

The city chose Enviromark as their cleaning service. They have until September 30th to clean-up the lodge.