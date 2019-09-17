Get heart healthy with cooking classes at Unity Point

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Unity Point Health-Trinity in Rock Island is offering a Cooking with Heart series to promote nutritional eating habits.

"The number one killer is heart disease and with just a few changes you can knock down your heart disease risk by 31%," Unity Point Dietitian Teresa Pangan said. "It just takes a little bit of time, investment and energy.

