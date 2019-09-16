Water line break prompts boil order in Tampico, Illinois

TAMPICO, Illinois — A boil order has been issued for the Village of Tampico until further notice.

A broken line prompted the boil order to go into effect on Monday afternoon, September 16, according to a spokesperson from Village Hall.  It happened as crews were working on a water main replacement.

During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute.  Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use. 

Tampico has a population of about 800 people and is located in Whiteside County.

