Water line break prompts boil order in Tampico, Illinois
TAMPICO, Illinois — A boil order has been issued for the Village of Tampico until further notice.
A broken line prompted the boil order to go into effect on Monday afternoon, September 16, according to a spokesperson from Village Hall. It happened as crews were working on a water main replacement.
During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute. Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use.
Tampico has a population of about 800 people and is located in Whiteside County.
41.630310 -89.786218