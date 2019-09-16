Want some Sicilian style pizza? Antonella’s II is the perfect spot to go to

Posted 12:26 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, September 16, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois--- Monday, September 16, we featured our new Pizza Deals segment on News 8 at 11. We showcase a different restaurant in the Quad City area and give you a chance to get a great deal on their pizza.

Monday morning, we featured Antonella's Sicilian Pizzeria II. It's located in the Freight House in downtown Davenport, at 421 West River Drive. You can learn more about them by checking out their Facebook Page. Reno Vitale and Antonia Sgro joined us in the kitchen Monday morning to talk about their business.

 You can get a $20 gift certificate to their restaurant for just $10! To get the deal, click here. 

