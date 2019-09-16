× Unseasonable warmth rest of the week… Later week shower, too

Temperatures are warming quickly after seeing some pretty dense fog this morning in parts of the area. Highs this afternoon will easily reach well into the 80s.

Like this morning, more fog is expected to redevelop overnight into Tuesday morning with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

This unseasonably warm and humid August-like weather pattern will extend through the rest of the work week with daytime highs well into the 80s… possibly reaching 90 before the weekend.

What about rainfall? Well, I do see one wave grazing the area late Wednesday night into Thursday with an isolated coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The stronger and better coverage of showers and storms is still on track for the weekend especially developing Saturday before drying out on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

