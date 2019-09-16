Summer ends with a sizzle! You might be shocked what our “normal” high temperature is

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may seem that July just keeps plugging along as temperatures rise into the middle to upper 80s this week. That's not the only thing above normal! This is typically when our crops dry out giving us those cool nights and warm days.

Humidity will be streaming in off the Gulf of Mexico with dew points in the 60s for much of the week. Those numbers would be a little humid for July standards, let alone September.

But this time of year, we really should be expecting those 75 degree days...something that won't be observed around here until this time next week.

In two weeks, the Quad Cities' normal high temperature will be 71 degrees. One month from now, the normal high will be just 65 degrees and just before Halloween, we should expect highs in the upper 50s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures expected for the entire country into the beginning of Fall. pic.twitter.com/pXfQ8lpC6m — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) September 16, 2019

Above-normal temperatures will continue for the next 1-2 weeks, ending Summer on a very warm note.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen