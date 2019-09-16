Vettes on the River Receives Funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check of $520 for the July Three Degree Guarantee to Vettes on the River.

Accepting the check were Jerry Porter, Sherry Cassatt, and Jack Brown representing Vettes on the River.

Vettes on the River is an all-Corvette car show with judging done by Quad Cities veterans. All proceeds from this annual event are donated to local Quad Cities veterans’ organizations. Corvette drivers come from all over the country to gather along the Mighty Mississippi River in LeClaire, Iowa, and show off their pride and joy while supporting veterans.

If you would like to learn more about the Vettes on the River or on how to participate, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.