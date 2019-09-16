Muscatine B&B rumored to house prohibition era tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- A Muscatine bed and breakfast is pulling at the imagination of history buffs.

Saint Mary Bed and Breakfast used to be a catholic church rectory dating back to the 1800s.

The owners now have to dig up a drain to make some repairs. However, it's rumored that underneath that drain is a prohibition-era tunnel.

That tunnel is said to run from "Hilltop Tap" to a brewery at the bottom of the hill that was used as an ice house.

If the bed and breakfast is actually connected to the rumored tunnel, Osborne the owner says it would probably be through an old pantry. But Osborne says he wouldn't even consider digging into the pantry until after he retires.