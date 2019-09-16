Click here for Monday morning school delays and cancellations

Man indicted on murder in Illinois state trooper’s death

Posted 6:25 am, September 16, 2019

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois state trooper.

The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports Christopher R. Grant was also indicted by a grand jury on other charges including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed violence.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was fatally shot last month while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Grant was arrested after Hopkins was shot. He's being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $5 million bond. St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records say he's yet to hire an attorney. At his arraignment last month, Grant said he was considering hiring a private attorney.

Another man, Al Stewart Jr. of East St. Louis, was also indicted on charges including armed violence and obstructing justice.

