Making something new out of an outdated treasure at the Hauberg Center in Rock Island

Posted 6:02 pm, September 16, 2019, by

ROCK  ISLAND, Illinois -- The historic terrace garden at the Hauberg Center in Rock Island is being restored.

In the middle of September 2019, crews were working to clear decades worth of overgrown trees, pulling stumps and grading the land.  Volunteers planned to help clear brush as well.

The garden has been around since the early 1900s, but fell out of use through the years.

Todd Linscott, Chair of the Friends of Hauberg Board, said the garden was designed to make you feel like you're part of nature, using natural aesthetics.

Once the garden is fully restored, the Hauberg Center will host food education programs for area students.

 

