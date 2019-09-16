Lane to close on John Deere Road for two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A lane on John Deere Road will be closed for two days of work.

The inside lane on the eastbound side will be closed for about a half-mile. Workers will have it blocked off between Interstate 74 and 38th Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 17 and 18.

According to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation, crews will be installing foundations for a new overhead sign truss to come. The overhead truss will be placed in the spring of 2020.

Delays are expected while work is being done. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.