Henry County man fires shot in campground, turns self in next day

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A Henry County man turned himself in as officers were investigating reports of shots fired at a campground.

Around 10:30 p.m. on the night of Saturday, September 14th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that shots were fired at a group of people at the Ketchum Bridge campground. Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they found multiple spent casings, confirming the report.

Officers could not immediately locate the suspect and determined they had left the scene. The Sheriff’s Office made multiple attempts to search for the offender, but came up empty.

However, just before 2 p.m. the following Sunday afternoon, 45-year-old Henry County resident Todd Smith turned himself in for the incident. He has been charged with 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Smith is being held with a $15,000 bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mount Pleasant Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.