Galesburg teen reportedly crashes car stolen from GHS teacher

GALESBURG, Illinois — A Galesburg High School student reportedly stole her teacher’s car, drove it over 100 miles to LaSalle, and then crashed it, according to the Galesburg Register Mail.

The report says that a GHS teacher found that his car was missing after school around 3 p.m. on Friday, September 13th. The teacher activated his OnStar support and discovered that his 2016 Chevy Impala was travelling east on Interstate 80, and then alerted the authorities. A police chase then ensued, resulting in the car crashing on State Route 351 just off the I-80 exit near LaSalle.

This mirrors a report from the LaSalle News-Tribune placing the crash at just before 5 p.m. in the same location. It was a single-car crash that left the vehicle heavily damaged and the driver flown to a hospital via helicopter.

The teacher reports the thief to be a 14-year-old female student who was reportedly “having trouble” with him that Friday afternoon, and alleges that she may have taken his keys while she was at his desk. Her medical condition is currently unknown.

Illinois State Police District 17 has said that the incident is still under investigation and has not given a time-frame for a press release.