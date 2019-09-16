× Florida couple allegedly caught having sex in patrol car after DUI arrest

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Florida couple face multiple, additional charges after deputies say a DUI arrest turned X-rated after the pair were handcuffed and placed in the back seat of the patrol car Saturday.

Officers initially arrested Megan Mondanaro, 35, and Aaron Thomas, 31, on DUI charges after a deputy spotted two people riding a bike with no lights down the middle of a road near Fernandina Beach in northeast Florida, the Miami Herald reports.

The deputy pulled Mondanaro and Thomas over after a vehicle nearly hit them, according to an arrest report obtained by the paper. After reportedly smelling alcohol and noting the couple had bloodshot eyes, he arrested Mondanaro and Thomas, placing them in the back seat of his car.

“While I was outside of my patrol vehicle, Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex,” the report reads. “When I opened up the door to stop them, Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down.”

When the responding officer and another deputy tried to remove Thomas from the car, he managed to break free from their grasp and ran naked through the parking lot, hands cuffed in front of him, according to the report. Deputies caught up to him behind a nearby Cold Stone Creamery.

Mondanaro and Thomas – both of whom have lengthy arrest records – now face several additional charges.

Nassau County criminal records show that Mondanaro was booked for DUI, exposure of sex organs, unnatural and lascivious act and resisting arrest. Thomas faces charges of threat against a public official, lewd or lascivious exhibition in presence of an employee, theft, DUI, exposure of sex organs, unnatural and lascivious act, threat against a public official, attempted escape and resisting arrest.

Both are being held at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center. Mondanaro’s bond was set at $12,508; Thomas is locked up without bond, records show.