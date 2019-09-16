Five teens accused of stealing bikes from shed in Davenport neighborhood

Posted 10:57 am, September 16, 2019, by

Photo from ThinkStock

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five teenagers were arrested and accused of stealing bikes out of a shed.

The burglary was reported in the 4300 block of Washington Street on Sunday evening around 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.   Bikes had been reportedly stolen out of a shed.

Police said five teens on bikes were spotted at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Marquette Street, about a half-mile away from where the bikes had been stolen.  In addition, they had items police said may have been related to other burglaries.

The teen boys, a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and three 14-year-olds, were arrested and taken to a detention center.  They were charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree theft.

If you have any information, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.