Five teens accused of stealing bikes from shed in Davenport neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five teenagers were arrested and accused of stealing bikes out of a shed.

The burglary was reported in the 4300 block of Washington Street on Sunday evening around 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Bikes had been reportedly stolen out of a shed.

Police said five teens on bikes were spotted at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Marquette Street, about a half-mile away from where the bikes had been stolen. In addition, they had items police said may have been related to other burglaries.

The teen boys, a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and three 14-year-olds, were arrested and taken to a detention center. They were charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree theft.

If you have any information, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.