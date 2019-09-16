Dogs and walkers stroll 1.5 miles to support animal shelter at 17th Mutt Strut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois -- Milan residents might've seen quite a few dogs walking down the Hennepin Canal Pathway on the morning of Saturday, September 14th.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center hosted the 17th annual Mutt Strut at the Milan American Legion at 9 a.m. There were also side activities, such as vendors, puppy pools, games, and silent auctions, of which all proceeds went back in to support the Welfare Center. Additionally, the shelter brought out many of its animals for potential adoptions.

The event of the day was the strut itself, a voluntary 1.5 mile walk down the Hennepin Canal Pathway. Participants could bring their dogs on the journey, walk one of the shelter's.

Since the Quad City Animal Welfare Center relies on donations, they hope that the Mutt Strut will help them continue to support the operations that their animals depend on.