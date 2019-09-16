Coffee service at Rock Island High School teaches students basic skills for life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- At Rock Island High School the students are working to fuel their teachers with something you can't find at just any coffee shop.

Every Friday, the students make and hand out coffee, tea or hot chocolate to the staff.

According to Rock Island High School's website, the students are in the Functional program, which focuses on independent living. In the program they learn math skills, scheduling, reading, and other basic life skills. Making in-person deliveries, these students are also practicing hospitality and social skills.

The program started due to a PRIME grant from the Rock Island - Milan Education Foundation.

Money from the beverages goes back into the program. The goal is to start expanding the program to include selling muffins.

