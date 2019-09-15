Woman escapes Des Moines work release facility; authorities searching

Work release escape notice: Des Moines pic.twitter.com/ls52KWpmTL — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) September 15, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is putting out a notice regarding a woman who escaped from a Des Moines work release facility on the evening of Friday, September 13th.

Erica Lynn Shales, convicted of Assault on Peace Officer among other charges, left the Des Moines Women’s Residential Correctional Center without permission and is at large.

Shales is a 27-year-old white female, weighs in at 169 pounds, and is 5’8″ tall.

Anyone with information on Shales’ whereabouts is recommended to call local police.