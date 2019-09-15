The Score Sunday – Cy-Hawk Recap, Referee Shortage, Isaiah Rivera signs, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We recap the Cy-Hawk game between iowa and Iowa State with Tom Kakert. How much money does the University of Iowa bring in during home football games and where does that money go? Caroline Hazen is having a blast kicking for the Moline Football Team. There is a shortage of referee's throughout the state. How you can help? Isaiah Rivera picks Colorado State to play Basketball next season. FCA story of the week features Eric Robinson who is excited about the Erie and prophetsttown merger.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video