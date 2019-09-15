THE CITIES PODCAST: 1 in 10 Quad City kids admit they misuse prescription drugs

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with organizers of “The Prescription Drug Safety Program” which is starting its second year in Quad City area schools.

Janet Rector from the Robert Young Center for Addictions and Daniel Joiner of UnityPoint Health-Trinity discovered some revealing statistics about the use of prescription drugs among Quad City area teens.

One in 10 teens admit they abused prescription drugs.

How is the program working and what are the goals as it starts its second year. And how can peer pressure both help and harm kids?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.