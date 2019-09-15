Monmouth traffic crash injuries both drivers and only passenger

MONMOUTH, Illinois — A late-night two-car traffic crash in Monmouth injured everyone involved.

Illinois State Police report that one driver, a 41-year-male Abingdon man was travelling south on South Main Street when the second driver, a 61-year-old Monmouthman,  did not stop at a stop sign and struck the first car’s passenger side and overturned it. The striking vehicle also contained a passenger: a 61-year old female, also a Monmouth resident.

All three were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Any potential charges are still pending.

Illinois State Police were assisted by Monmouth Police and Fire, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Berg’s Towing.

