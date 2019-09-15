McDonough County highway single-car crash kills driver

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — A 74-year-old Blandinsville man was killed as a result of a crash on the night of Saturday, September 14th.

According to Illinois State Police, Edwin Grisham was travelling north on 350 East when his vehicle ran off the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned and Grisham was thrown out. Grisham later died due to fatal injuries,

Illinois State Police were assisted at the scene by McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Colchester Police and Fire, Blandinsville Police Department, Life Guard Ambulance, Air Evac 144, McDonough County Coroner, and Weaver Automotive and Towing.

