Tracking another round of heavy rain Sunday morning

A renewed threat for heavy rains will be present as we head through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Unfortunately, the same areas that have already seen heavy rain in the last few days will once again be under that same risk tonight.

The National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch for areas north of the Quad Cities, along the Highway 20 corridor, until 10am Sunday morning. These same areas have seen anywhere from three to six inches of rain in just the last few days alone.

The current setup has a warm front slowly advancing northward this evening. A cluster of severe thunderstorms has persisted ahead of this feature for the entire day and it does appear it will hold together to give us our first rain chances after 8pm this evening.

Meanwhile, after midnight an increasing low-level jet will expand this area of showers and storms eastward and then slowly southward by the early morning hours of Sunday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated severe storm is possible with the main threats being large hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Storms will tend to also move over the same areas repeatedly at times further increasing the threat for flash flooding. This scenario is expected to pan out along and north of I-80.

Many areas will pick up at least an inch of rainfall with those areas in the repeated storm activity seeing as much as three or more inches of new rainfall. Some rivers, including the Rock River, are starting to rise close to if not in minor flood stage. Should we receive additional heavy rains tonight, further rises can be expected on our local tributary rivers by early Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App:

Click on the links below to download our free weather app: