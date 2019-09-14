Sportscast September 14, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa beats Iowa State 18-17. Keith Duncan kicks four field goals in the win. The teams had to wait out more than 2 hours of weather delays before they could finish the game.

Illinois falls to Eastern Michigan on a last second field goal 34-31.

Erie-Prophetstown beats Sherrard 33-7.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clinton falls to South Bend in the Midwest league Championship.

North Scott host an eight team Volleyball tournament. Cedar Rapids Xavier beats the Lancers for the title.

Rock Island host a 10 team Swim Invite.

Score Standout