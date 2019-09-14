Track Heavy Rain With Interactive Radar Here

Sportscast September 14, 2019

Posted 11:45 pm, September 14, 2019, by

Iowa beats Iowa State 18-17. Keith Duncan kicks four field goals in the win.  The teams had to wait out more than 2 hours of weather delays before they could finish the game.

Illinois falls to Eastern Michigan on a last second field goal 34-31.

Erie-Prophetstown beats Sherrard 33-7.

Clinton falls to South Bend in the Midwest league Championship.

North Scott host an eight team Volleyball tournament. Cedar Rapids Xavier beats the Lancers for the title.

Rock Island host a 10 team Swim Invite.

