Sportscast September 14, 2019

Iowa beats Iowa State 18-17. Keith Duncan kicks four field goals in the win. The teams had to wait out more than 2 hours of weather delays before they could finish the game.
Illinois falls to Eastern Michigan on a last second field goal 34-31.
Erie-Prophetstown beats Sherrard 33-7.
Clinton falls to South Bend in the Midwest league Championship.
North Scott host an eight team Volleyball tournament. Cedar Rapids Xavier beats the Lancers for the title.
Rock Island host a 10 team Swim Invite.
