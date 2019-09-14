× Margot Robbie will return for ‘The Suicide Squad,’ joining Idris Elba and a star-studded cast

(CNN) — Director James Gunn has revealed the full list of super villains and anti-heroes cast in his upcoming “The Suicide Squad” movie.

Gunn said Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will be back in the 2021 film along with Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag and Viola Davis, who is also reprising her role as Amanda Waller.

The director posted an image Friday on social media with the names the actors who will play notorious comic book bad guys for the film.

“Don’t get too attached,” he wrote.

The 24 stars in the new film include many new cast members such as Idris Elba, John Cena and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

While Robbie’s Harley Quinn — deranged henchwoman and on again, off again girlfriend of the Joker — will be back, the future of the Joker in Gunn’s film unclear.

Jared Leto, who played the Joker on the 2016 film “Suicide Squad,” is off the director’s lineup as well as Will Smith who portrayed the deadly accurate assassin Deadshot.

Gunn, who previously directed “Guardians of the Galaxy,” also wrote the new installment of the comic book villains film. The movie is set to be released in August 2021.

