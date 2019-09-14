× First ever Midwest Monster Fest to celebrate horror movie history with convention

MOLINE, Illinois — Halloween is coming to the Quad Cities early this year thanks to a new convention.

The first-ever Midwest Monster fest is a horror movie convention taking place the weekend of September 14th and 15th at the Spotlight Event Center in Moline . You can expect convention staples, like vendors, artists, and cosplay contests, as well as an FX challenge, indie film festival, and pinups.

In addition, to honor the 45th anniversary of the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the convention is featuring several actors from the film, such as John Dugan, Ed Neal, and Teri McMinn, with more guests from across the horror movie spectrum.

The convention is the creation of the father-and-son team of Jeff and Ryker O’Neil from Colona, Illinois. The former expressed his motive for his creation by saying, “It`s just a fun activity, to go to anything like this, you gotta travel, you gotta go to Chicago or St. Louis, out of the way… Me and my son Ryker, just wanted to do it. ”

O’Neil also says that he hopes to make Midwest Monster Fest an annual event.