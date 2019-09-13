Week 4 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…St. Ambrose!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Week Three of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at Burlington High School and the GMQC crew is already gearing up for Week Four, and for this week, we're doing something a little unique.

On Friday, September 20th, we're going back to college and heading to St. Ambrose University, Home of the Fighting Bees! The team takes on Sienna Heights University out of Michigan on Saturday, September 21st. It's also Homecoming Weekend for the Bees, and we're giving them a chance to kick off the celebrations a day early.

We need the students, band and cheerleaders to join us inside the Wellness and Recreation Center at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If students want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! As a reminder, the football team is not needed.

We'll be broadcasting live from the Wellness and Recreation Center starting at 5 a.m. The pep rally goes until 7 a.m.

We're super excited to do our first ever college pep rally. Well return to the high school schedule for Week Five of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally.

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, solve a Rubik's cube really fast or say the alphabet backwards) we want to know about it and we might showcase your talents live on-air Friday morning! The game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brady Street Stadium.