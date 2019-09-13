Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burlington, Iowa --Homecoming Season is underway and on Friday, September 13th we celebrated with Burlington High School!

During Good Morning Quad Cities, we held Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally at Bracewell Stadium - Home of the Burlington Grayhounds:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BHS Band woke up Burlington with a mash-up of Queen:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And the students showed off their school spirit through posters and talents:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thank you for an awesome morning, Burlington! Good luck tonight!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's sponsor was Universal Therapy Group, which is not just a supporter of our pep rally, but a supporter of BHS all year round:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video