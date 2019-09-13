Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to Burlington

Burlington, Iowa --Homecoming Season is underway and on Friday, September 13th we celebrated with Burlington High School!
During Good Morning Quad Cities, we held Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally at Bracewell Stadium - Home of the Burlington Grayhounds:
The BHS Band woke up Burlington with a mash-up of Queen:
And the students showed off their school spirit through posters and talents:
Thank you for an awesome morning, Burlington! Good luck tonight!
This week's sponsor was Universal Therapy Group, which is not just a supporter of our pep rally, but a supporter of BHS all year round:
