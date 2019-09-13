Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to Burlington

Posted 9:16 am, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17AM, September 13, 2019

Burlington, Iowa --Homecoming Season is underway and on Friday, September 13th we celebrated with Burlington High School!

During Good Morning Quad Cities, we held Week 3 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally at Bracewell Stadium - Home of the Burlington Grayhounds:

The BHS Band woke up Burlington with a mash-up of Queen:

And the students showed off their school spirit through posters and talents:

Thank you for an awesome morning, Burlington! Good luck tonight!

This week's sponsor was Universal Therapy Group, which is not just a supporter of our pep rally, but a supporter of BHS all year round:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.