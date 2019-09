Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an explosion destroyed a house in Des Moines and damaged others in the neighborhood.

The blast occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a few blocks northeast of Birdland Park. Police say no one was living at the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Streets near the explosion will be closed through the weekend.

Natural gas is suspected of being the source of the explosion.

An investigation is underway.