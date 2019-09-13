NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: It’s time to get your PUMPKIN on!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am literally typing this while eating a pumpkin bar. It's an art, people.

We understand it's still summer, but we're ready for the seasons to change! On Friday, September 13th during Nailed It or Failed It on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we showed you how to make two crafts that support your pumpkin spice passion.

1) DIY Pumpkin Spice Candles

Are you ready to open your windows and get all those crisp, seasonal smells going in your home? Kick start that fall feeling by making your own pumpkin spice candle! This recipe is very easy to follow and you probably have most of the ingredients already in your house. You can find the wax flakes and wicks at any craft store or order them online. Click the video above to learn how to make this great gift - for someone you love or yourself!

2) DIY Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub

As the weather cools down, our lips are going to need some extra TLC. Get them spicy and sweet by making your own pumpkin spice lip scrub! As with the candles, you'll find most - if not all - of these ingredients in your kitchen. Click the video below to see what Eric and Jon thought of this beauty creation:

We had a special guest join us for Cocktail of the Week - Richard Schwab from Lionstone Brewing in Geneseo, Illinois! He is the brewer of this gastropub's pumpkin beer, which was just released this week. Click the video below to see what it's made of and how long it takes to make: