Moline man charged with aggravated assault after shooting from his car

MOLINE, Illinois- A Moline man is behind bars after police say he shot a gun from his convertible.

On September 12, around 6:00 p.m. the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) responded to the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, in Moline for reports of gunshots.

ISP Investigators say, Jerome J. Patrick, 56, of Moline, discharged a firearm from his Silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible on September 12.

No one was injured.

Patrick faces the following charges:

(2) counts of class 1 felony aggravated discharge of a firearm

(2) counts of class 3 felony aggravated assault

Patrick was sent to the Scott County Jail on $250,000 bond (10% applies).