Davenport police sees increase in stolen vehicles

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Vehicles are being reported stolen again as the Davenport Police Department sees a rise in thefts this month compared with the rest of the year.

Thirteen vehicles were reported stolen to the department in September, according to a statement from police. For the department, the recent uptick in vehicle thefts is a noticeable difference as compared with reports from the previous year.

Over the past year, reports of stolen vehicles to the department were declining, according to the statement. From January 1 to Sept. 12, 2018 the department processed 424 reports of stolen vehicles as compared to 273 reports from the same time period this year, the statement said.

According to the department, the thefts have been sporadic with no specific area of the city being targeted.

“The methods have been similar to what we have experienced in the past with groups of individuals working neighborhoods and checking doors to see if they are unlocked,” the statement said.

Most of the vehicles were reported stolen overnight, according to the statement.

Police ask those with information to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” app or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.